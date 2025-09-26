Honda CB350C Special Edition launched: Check top features
Honda just launched the CB350C Special Edition in India, making it the priciest pick in the lineup at ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
It's basically a more stylish spin on the standard CB350, aimed at riders who want something a bit extra.
What else is different?
This version stands out with exclusive graphics on the tank and fenders, plus two fresh color choices: matte tan brown or glossy metallic red—each with cool contrasting details.
Depending on your color pick, you get either tan or black split seats.
There's also a shiny chromed pillion grab rail instead of the usual black one.
Deliveries to start in early October
Bookings are already open, and deliveries are set to roll out from early October 2025.
If you're after something unique—and don't mind paying a little more than for the DLX or DLX Pro—this is Honda's top-tier option in the CB350C range right now.