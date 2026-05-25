Honda Digital Innovation India, T-Hub launch Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0

Four startups each get ₹10L max

The chosen teams, XANE AI, Attento Technologies, AppTestify, and Sensight Technologies (AutoWiz), each gets up to ₹10 lakh to bring their ideas to life using real vehicle data.

Their work wraps up with a Demo Day on July 31.

At the launch event, HDII director Kunal Behl said the goal is all about making mobility smarter and improving customer experience.

The event also featured a panel on how big companies and startups can team up in India's mobility scene.