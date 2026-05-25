Honda Digital Innovation India, T-Hub launch Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0
Honda Digital Innovation India (HDII) and T-Hub just launched the Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0, aiming to spark fresh ideas for mobility in India.
From more than 300 applications, four startups made the cut and will spend 60 days developing solutions that fit Honda's vehicles and Indian conditions.
Four startups each get ₹10L max
The chosen teams, XANE AI, Attento Technologies, AppTestify, and Sensight Technologies (AutoWiz), each gets up to ₹10 lakh to bring their ideas to life using real vehicle data.
Their work wraps up with a Demo Day on July 31.
At the launch event, HDII director Kunal Behl said the goal is all about making mobility smarter and improving customer experience.
The event also featured a panel on how big companies and startups can team up in India's mobility scene.