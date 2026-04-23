Honda exits South Korean car market by end 2026
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Honda is officially pulling out of the South Korean car market by the end of 2026.
The company says this move is part of a bigger global shake-up, in view of changes in the global and South Korean automobile markets and broader global restructuring.
If you already own a Honda in South Korea, no worries: maintenance, parts, and warranty services will still be available.
Honda's South Korea sales dropped 22%
Honda's exit follows a tough stretch: its car sales in South Korea dropped 22% last year, with just 1,951 units sold.
Now, it is shifting focus to motorcycles in the country and scaling back on gasoline cars elsewhere too.
Globally, Honda is scaling back on gasoline cars elsewhere too.