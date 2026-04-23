Honda exits South Korean car market by end 2026 Auto Apr 23, 2026

Honda is officially pulling out of the South Korean car market by the end of 2026.

The company says this move is part of a bigger global shake-up, in view of changes in the global and South Korean automobile markets and broader global restructuring.

If you already own a Honda in South Korea, no worries: maintenance, parts, and warranty services will still be available.