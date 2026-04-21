Honda launches 'Bonus Bucks' up to $1,000 off 2024-26 bikes
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Honda just rolled out its "Bonus Bucks" promo offering instant discounts of up to $1,000 on select 2024-26 motorcycles like the CBR500R and CB500F.
The price cut happens right at purchase and lowers the sticker price (MSRP), though taxes and fees stay the same.
Honda CBR650R e-clutch $700 NX500 $500
Honda's also spotlighting models like the CBR650R E-Clutch ($700 off) and NX500 ($500 off), plus seasonal deals on bikes like the CRF250R and CRF450R.
It's all part of a push to get more riders in the door and keep things fresh with newer tech.