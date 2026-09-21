Honda launches CB500 in India from 2.75L with 501cc engine

Since Royal Enfield dropped its 500 cc models in 2020, there's been a real gap, and Honda seems ready to fill it.

The CB500 comes in three variants: Alloy, Spoke, and the range-topping variant with exclusive colors and graphics options to the spoke-wheel setup (priced up to 3.02 lakh rupees).

All versions get cool features like Selectable Torque Control, slipper clutch, and RoadSync connectivity on an analog-digital console.

With local manufacturing keeping prices competitive despite high GST on bigger bikes, the CB500 slots in below the Royal Enfield 650 twins, which start at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), giving young riders more choice than ever in this space.