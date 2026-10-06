Honda launches facelifted Elevate SUV in India with 360-degree camera
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Honda just dropped the facelifted Elevate SUV in India, bringing a fresh look and some cool new features.
You'll spot updated LED daytime running lights, a revised front bumper, and inside there's now a 360-degree camera, plus expected ventilated front seats and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen.
Bookings open at ₹21,000
Honda's aiming to step up its game against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos with this update.
Bookings are live for ₹21,000 (final prices coming soon).
Under the hood, it keeps the same reliable 1.5-liter gasoline engine with manual or CVT gearbox options, and now pairs its ADAS safety suite with that handy new 360-degree camera for easier parking.