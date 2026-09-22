Honda launches QC3 electric scooter priced ₹1.35L, 145km range
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Honda launched the QC3 electric scooter, priced at ₹1.35 lakh. Designed for city rides, it promises a 145km range on a single charge
and is available to book for ₹5,000 in cities like Delhi, Agra, Surat, Cuttack, and Kollam, either online or at Honda RedWing dealerships.
QC3 with RoadSync navigation, 32L storage
The QC3 packs a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation (thanks to Honda RoadSync), a Smart Key for easy access, and a roomy 32-liter storage space, handy for daily stuff.
Charging is quick too: you get up to 80% in about 2 hours and 40 minutes (full charge in 4 hours).
Plus, you can pick from four colors to match your vibe.