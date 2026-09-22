Honda launches QC3 electric scooter priced ₹1.35L, 145km range

The QC3 packs a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation (thanks to Honda RoadSync), a Smart Key for easy access, and a roomy 32-liter storage space, handy for daily stuff.

Charging is quick too: you get up to 80% in about 2 hours and 40 minutes (full charge in 4 hours).

Plus, you can pick from four colors to match your vibe.