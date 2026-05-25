Honda launches ZR-V hybrid SUV above Elevate, prices June 2026

Under the hood, you get Honda's e:HEV hybrid tech with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and two motors, delivering 181hp and four drive modes (Normal, Sport, Eco, Snow). The exterior rocks a bold hexagonal grille and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there's a digital driver display, a big touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a Bose sound system. Safety is solid too: eight airbags and level 2 ADAS are available.

Targets Indian premium SUV buyers

The ZR-V will take on other mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

With its hybrid setup and premium features, Honda is clearly hoping to grab attention from high-end Indian buyers looking for something fresh in this segment.