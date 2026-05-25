Honda launches ZR-V hybrid SUV above Elevate, prices June 2026
Honda just dropped the ZR-V, a new hybrid SUV aimed at folks who want something premium but efficient. It sits above the Elevate in Honda's lineup.
Bookings are open now, with prices coming out in June 2026 and deliveries set for July.
Honda e:HEV 2.0L powertrain 181hp
Under the hood, you get Honda's e:HEV hybrid tech with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and two motors, delivering 181hp and four drive modes (Normal, Sport, Eco, Snow).
The exterior rocks a bold hexagonal grille and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, there's a digital driver display, a big touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a Bose sound system.
Safety is solid too: eight airbags and level 2 ADAS are available.
Targets Indian premium SUV buyers
The ZR-V will take on other mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.
With its hybrid setup and premium features, Honda is clearly hoping to grab attention from high-end Indian buyers looking for something fresh in this segment.