Honda patent tweaks cylinder wall material to lighten motorcycle engines
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Honda has a patent that could make motorcycle engines noticeably lighter by tweaking how much material is used in the cylinder walls.
The idea is to cut down on weight without losing any strength, with a parallel twin engine included in the example.
Honda oval cylinder aligns across crankshaft
Instead of the usual round shape, Honda's design uses an oval cylinder wall that lines up its longest part across the crankshaft.
This clever change keeps things strong but uses less metal, so the engine weighs less and handles heat better.
Plus, with materials getting harder to find, this move helps save resources while keeping structural strength.