Honda patents electronic pseudo clutch for CR electric proto Auto May 18, 2026

Honda is making electric motorcycles feel more like classic gas bikes with a new "pseudo clutch" system.

Honda's latest patent for the CR Electric Proto uses electronics to mimic the feel of a clutch and flywheel, even though there are no actual mechanical parts.

Riders can use a lever to control power and even pull off moves like "dump the clutch" for quick bursts of speed.