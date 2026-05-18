Honda patents electronic pseudo clutch for CR electric proto
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Honda is making electric motorcycles feel more like classic gas bikes with a new "pseudo clutch" system.
Honda's latest patent for the CR Electric Proto uses electronics to mimic the feel of a clutch and flywheel, even though there are no actual mechanical parts.
Riders can use a lever to control power and even pull off moves like "dump the clutch" for quick bursts of speed.
Honda haptics proof hints electric dirtbikes
To make things even more lifelike, Honda added vibration feedback on the handlebars and clutch lever, so riders actually feel the haptic feedback that simulates the feel of a clutch and flywheel.
The CR Electric Proto is basically a test run for this tech, hinting that future Honda electric dirt bikes could be just as engaging as their old-school counterparts.