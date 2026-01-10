Honda's new HRC cars are a feast for the eyes

Honda has unveiled its latest designs for the Prelude and Civic Type R, both of which have been given a sporty makeover by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). The new models were showcased at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. Although they are still in concept form, Honda says these revamped versions are a glimpse into the future of its vehicle lineup.

Accessory line HRC upgrades to be offered as accessories Honda suggests that the upcoming models with HRC upgrades could be sold as accessories. This means that customers will have the option to personalize their vehicles with these sporty enhancements. The Prelude and Civic Type R will be the first models in a new "Sport Line," which is aimed at high-end configurations with HRC components.

Catalog preview Acura's HRC parts catalog previewed at Monterey Car Week Honda's luxury division, Acura, teased a catalog of the HRC parts with an upgraded Integra Type S at the Monterey Car Week. While those parts are not yet available for purchase, the new concepts strongly indicate that HRC bolt-ons are on their way for customers looking to enhance their cars.