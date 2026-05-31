Honda recalls almost 99,000 US cars over passenger airbag sensor Auto May 31, 2026

Honda is recalling almost 99,000 cars in the US because a front passenger seat sensor might crack and mess with how the airbag works.

The sensor decides if the airbag should go off based on who's sitting there, but a glitch could cause it to fail.

Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have happened so far.