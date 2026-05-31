Honda recalls almost 99,000 US cars over passenger airbag sensor
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Honda is recalling almost 99,000 cars in the US because a front passenger seat sensor might crack and mess with how the airbag works.
The sensor decides if the airbag should go off based on who's sitting there, but a glitch could cause it to fail.
Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have happened so far.
Check VIN on NHTSA website
This recall covers certain 2016-2026 Honda and Acura models, including favorites like Accord, CR-V, Odyssey, TLX, and RDX.
You can check your car by entering its vehicle identification number, or VIN, on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
Dealers will replace the faulty part for free and Honda will send out letters soon.
For questions or help, just call Honda at 1-888-234-2138.