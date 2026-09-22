Honda refreshes CB350 trio in India with cosmetic updates
Auto
Honda just dropped its refreshed CB350 lineup in India, featuring three models: CB350, CB350C, and the sportier CB350RS.
Prices start at ₹1.95 lakh and go up to ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
The big news? The updates are all about looks; the engine and chassis stay the same.
Bookings open at Honda BigWing dealers
Across the range, you'll find eight variants with features like Honda RoadSync connectivity, full LED lighting, and dual-channel ABS.
All bikes run on the familiar 348.36cc engine with 20.8hp and a five-speed gearbox.
Bookings are open now at Honda BigWing dealerships, so if you're eyeing a stylish mid-size ride with modern tech, these could be worth checking out!