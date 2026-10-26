Honda unveils CBR500R 4 502 cc middleweight with 70hp

Honda just dropped the CBR500R FOUR, stepping up with a new middleweight sport bike.

Packing a 502 cc engine and 70hp at 11,000 rpm, it weighs in at 189kg and can rev up to a lively 12,500 rpm.

The power-to-weight ratio is solid for its class, and you get a punchy torque of 46.3 Nm at higher revs.