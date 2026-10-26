Honda unveils CBR500R 4 502 cc middleweight with 70hp
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Honda just dropped the CBR500R FOUR, stepping up with a new middleweight sport bike.
Packing a 502 cc engine and 70hp at 11,000 rpm, it weighs in at 189kg and can rev up to a lively 12,500 rpm.
The power-to-weight ratio is solid for its class, and you get a punchy torque of 46.3 Nm at higher revs.
Honda E-Clutch 5 modes and £6,999
This model marks Honda's move into the Western market with more performance than its current twin-cylinder bikes.
It features an automatic E-Clutch for smoother rides in daily traffic, plus five riding modes and advanced electronics.
With a bold tri-color Ignition Red look and a price tag of £6,999 (around US$9,360 by direct conversion), it's set to take on rivals like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR.