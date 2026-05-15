Honda kicks off hybrid future with new Accord, RDX prototypes

Honda has unveiled prototypes of its latest hybrid models, the Accord sedan and Acura RDX SUV. The unveiling took place at the company's annual business briefing this week. Both vehicles are built on a new platform that will start rolling out next year. The RDX was first revealed earlier this year as Honda's first SUV to feature its next-gen two-motor hybrid system.

Strategic shift Honda shifts focus from EVs to hybrids In a major strategic shift, Honda has decided to ditch its target of making 20% of its sales EVs by 2030. The company also scrapped its goal of achieving 100% sales from EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040. Instead, Honda plans to "reallocate more development and production resources into hybrid models." This change comes after the company announced a write-down of up to ¥2.5 trillion ($15.7 billion) on its EV investments in March.

Future plans Plans to launch 15 next-gen hybrid models by 2030 Honda has announced its intention to launch 15 next-generation hybrid models globally by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030. Most of these launches will be in North America, with "large-size models" expected to hit the market in 2029. The company also plans to cut costs for its next-gen hybrid system by over 30%, which would improve fuel economy by over 10% compared to the system launched in 2023.

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