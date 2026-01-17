This popular Honda hatchback looks like a race car
What's the story
Honda has unveiled a refreshed version of its popular Fit hatchback for the Chinese market, along with a surprise racing variant. The new model features an aggressive look with a lowered stance, white wheels fitted with racing tires, and carbon fiber elements on the roof and hood. The latter also features an air intake for improved aerodynamics.
Design enhancements
Racing variant boasts enhanced aerodynamics
The racing variant of the Honda Fit comes with a wider front bumper, complete with canards and a big splitter for improved aerodynamics. The sides of the car are embellished with more aggressive skirts, while a high-mounted wing is attached to the rear for added downforce. These design elements make it one of the most visually appealing race cars in recent times.
Engine specifications
Mechanical details of the updated Honda Fit
The updated Honda Fit has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. However, no details have been provided about the racing variant's performance upgrades or mechanical specifications. The standard model is only available in one trim and the production is limited to just 3,000 units for China.