Honda ZR-V e:HEV goes official in India at ₹48L
What's the story
Honda has launched the ZR-V e:HEV SUV at an introductory price of ₹47.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle, imported as a completely built unit from Japan, is now the automaker's flagship model in the country. Deliveries have already begun, with the first two production batches fully sold out. This marks a significant addition to Honda's premium offerings in India.
Specifications
The SUV promises a mileage of 22.8km per liter
The Honda ZR-V e:HEV is equipped with a 2.0-liter strong hybrid powertrain. It combines an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, a dual-motor hybrid system, and an e-CVT transmission.
The setup delivers 184hp of power and 315Nm of torque.
Honda claims the SUV accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds while offering a fuel efficiency of 22.8km/l, emphasizing both performance and efficiency.
Exterior
It features full-LED lighting and alloy wheels
The Honda ZR-V features a modern design with full-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Its front fascia includes slim LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a grille with vertical slats, and functional air vents.
The rear showcases clear-lens taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
Buyers can choose from four color options: Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gry Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl.
Interior
The vehicle offers an electrically adjustable driver's seat
The Honda ZR-V's cabin features an all-black theme with soft-touch materials and leather upholstery. It includes ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and multiple storage spaces.
The driver seat is eight-way electrically adjustable with a memory function, while the front passenger seat offers four-way power adjustment.
The boot provides 380-liter of space, expandable to 1,313-liter with a 60:40 split rear seat configuration.
Tech and infotainment
It provides a premium Bose audio system
The Honda ZR-V is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It features a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster for enhanced driver information.
A wireless phone charger adds convenience, while a gesture-controlled powered tailgate improves functionality.
The SUV also includes a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system to deliver an immersive entertainment experience for passengers.
Safety
The SUV comes equipped with Honda Sensing technology
The Honda ZR-V offers eight airbags and Level 2 ADAS capabilities through Honda Sensing technology.
Key features include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System.
Additional safety measures include Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Descent Control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors.
A 360-degree parking camera system further enhances driver awareness during maneuvers.