Honda ZR-V e:HEV goes official in India at ₹48L

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV is equipped with a 2.0-liter strong hybrid powertrain. It combines an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, a dual-motor hybrid system, and an e-CVT transmission.

The setup delivers 184hp of power and 315Nm of torque.

Honda claims the SUV accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds while offering a fuel efficiency of 22.8km/l, emphasizing both performance and efficiency.