Horse Powertrain seeks India approval for 3,500cr Chennai hybrid production
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Horse Powertrain, a team-up between Renault, Geely, and Saudi Aramco, is waiting for the green light from the Indian government to invest $370 million (about ₹3,500 crore).
Their goal? To start making hybrid powertrains at Renault's Chennai factory and boost local production instead of relying on imports.
Will supply strong-hybrids to Renault Nissan
If approved, Horse will roll out strong-hybrid engines for Renault and Nissan models here (think the upcoming Renault Duster Hybrid with a 1.8-liter engine).
They're also open to teaming up with other carmakers and see big potential for exporting these made-in-India hybrids as demand grows.