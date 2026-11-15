This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is becoming a Hot-Wheels model
What's the story
Hot Wheels has announced the winner of its annual Legends Tour, a global search for the best custom car. This year, Matt McEntegart's one-of-a-kind 1979 Chevrolet El Camino, dubbed "SS Monte Mino," took home the coveted title. The vehicle will be immortalized as a die-cast model in Hot Wheels's Garage of Legends collection.
Unique design
The SS Monte Mino is based on Corvette chassis
The SS Monte Mino is not your average El Camino.
It features a Corvette chassis, an El Camino body, as well as a Monte Carlo-inspired widebody with a modified V8 engine.
The car's exterior is painted in dark maroon, and red-tinted forged carbon-fiber panels highlight the details along the bodywork.
Interior details
The interior features a custom red leather
The interior of the SS Monte Mino is all-out retro, with a custom red leather interior to match the exterior red accents.
The seats feature a red, black, and gray plaid pattern while the center console seamlessly blends modern tech with vintage-styled elements.
The car also comes with a custom air suspension system that makes it sit on top of its 22-inch gold wheels.
Event
The Legends Tour has been around since 2018
The Legends Tour has been a tradition since Hot Wheels's 50th anniversary in 2018.
This year, the finalists included a range of unique custom cars such as a 1961 Morris Minivan pickup truck and a bespoke 1992 Chevrolet Salaya SP.
However, it was McEntegart's SS Monte Mino that stood out from the rest with its unique design and features.