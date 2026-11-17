BYD Denza D9 v/s Toyota Vellfire: Which MPV is better?
What's the story
BYD has launched its luxury electric MPV, the Denza D9, in India at a starting price of ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle will compete with the petrol-hybrid luxury MPV, Toyota Vellfire priced at ₹1.2 crore. The main difference between the two models lies in their powertrains: while the Denza D9 is fully electric, the Vellfire runs on a 2.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol engine. So, which one is better? Let's find out.
Specifications
Denza D9 offers a range of up to 730km
The Denza D9 comes with a 115.07kWh battery pack and a front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor. It generates an impressive 462hp and 365Nm of torque.
According to BYD, the NEDC range is up to 730km.
The electric MPV can go from zero to 100km/h in just 8.5 seconds, making it a powerful competitor in the luxury MPV segment.
Engine details
Toyota Vellfire delivers fuel efficiency of up to 19.28km/l
The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol engine mated to an electric motor.
It produces a combined output of 193hp and 240Nm of torque.
The hybrid powertrain is paired with an e-CVT gearbox and boasts a fuel economy of up to 19.28km/l, making it an efficient choice for those who prefer petrol hybrids over fully electric vehicles like the Denza D9.
Cabin comparison
Denza D9 is the longer and wider of the two
The Denza D9 is longer (5,250mm) and wider (1,960mm) than the Vellfire (5,005mm long and 1,850mm wide).
However, the Toyota MPV is taller at 1,950mm while the D9 stands at a height of 1,900mm.
Both vehicles come with power sliding doors and can accommodate seven passengers in a 2+2+3 configuration.
Tech specs
Denza D9 offers a massager for the front seats
The Denza D9 comes with a massive 15.6-inch infotainment system, a 16-speaker Devialet audio system, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a massager for the front seats as well as an in-car refrigerator.
The Toyota Vellfire, on the other hand, features a 14-inch display for infotainment duties along with a 12.3-inch driver's display and head-up display among other things.
Safety
Both vehicles come with Level 2 ADAS
Both the Denza D9 and Toyota Vellfire come with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchors.
However, the Denza D9 has nine airbags while the Toyota Vellfire offers six.
The latter also comes with a driver monitoring camera for added safety on the road.