The Denza D9 comes with a 115.07kWh battery pack and a front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor. It generates an impressive 462hp and 365Nm of torque.

According to BYD, the NEDC range is up to 730km.

The electric MPV can go from zero to 100km/h in just 8.5 seconds, making it a powerful competitor in the luxury MPV segment.