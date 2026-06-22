How Tata Motors is using AI to transform passenger vehicles
What's the story
Tata Motors is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as a key part of its growth strategy in the passenger vehicle segment. The company is using AI across product development, manufacturing, quality control, after-sales service, and workforce management. This digital transformation program goes beyond factory automation, and positions AI as a key driver of competitiveness in an era where vehicles are becoming more connected and data-driven.
Customer insights
AI agents analyzing over 1.6B customer interactions
Tata Motors has deployed an in-house network of AI agents that have analyzed over 1.6 billion customer interactions on social media, videos, and online conversations in the past year alone. This system helps the company track customer sentiment, identify emerging trends, benchmark competitors, and improve marketing effectiveness while feeding insights into product planning and business decisions.
Tech advancement
Speeding up development of software-defined vehicles
Tata Motors is speeding up the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which will be the backbone of its next-generation passenger cars. The company's partnership with NVIDIA is helping develop advanced driver-assistance systems, AI-powered vehicle features, and connected technologies that can be updated via over-the-air software updates. The upcoming t.idal software architecture will be the digital backbone for future products.
Manufacturing efficiency
Creating digital twins of manufacturing facilities
Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover are using NVIDIA's Omniverse platform to create digital twins of manufacturing facilities and simulate vehicle development processes. This has drastically reduced the time taken for product development cycles, with engineers now able to run 1,500 aerodynamic simulations a day compared to about 50 earlier.
Operational improvements
Improving product quality and workforce safety
Tata Motors has expanded its AI deployment across operations to improve product quality, enhance manufacturing efficiency, and strengthen workforce safety. Within manufacturing operations, the company has deployed AI-powered vision systems, condition-based monitoring tools, and digital quality-control platforms aimed at identifying defects earlier and improving consistency across production lines. These systems are increasingly being used from the manufacturing stage through vehicle delivery to customers.
Customer service
Enhancing customer experience
AI is also being integrated into customer-facing operations at Tata Motors. The company is using AI for spare-parts forecasting, service advisory functions, damage assessment, and dealer-service quality monitoring. The goal is to improve vehicle uptime, reduce waiting periods for repairs and enhance customer satisfaction.