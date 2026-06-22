AI is helping Tata Motors improve competitiveness

How Tata Motors is using AI to transform passenger vehicles

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Jun 22, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

Tata Motors is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as a key part of its growth strategy in the passenger vehicle segment. The company is using AI across product development, manufacturing, quality control, after-sales service, and workforce management. This digital transformation program goes beyond factory automation, and positions AI as a key driver of competitiveness in an era where vehicles are becoming more connected and data-driven.