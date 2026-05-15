Huawei unveils XPixel headlights at Beijing Auto Show projecting multimedia
Huawei just revealed its XPixel smart headlights at the Beijing Auto Show, and they're way more than just lights.
These new headlights can actually project full-color movies, live soccer matches, and navigation cues onto walls or roads, basically turning your car into a mini projector.
It's a big upgrade from older systems that only did basic monochrome effects.
XPixel headlights use RGB technology
XPixel headlights use RGB technology for sharp, colorful images that adjust to driving conditions and even create road-following "lighting carpets."
They can signal other drivers with light patterns and help you see better in rain or fog.
First up for this tech is the Aito M9 electric SUV, a self-driving car co-developed by Huawei, showing how fast Chinese electric vehicles are pushing cool innovations like this.