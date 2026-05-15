Huawei unveils XPixel headlights at Beijing Auto Show projecting multimedia

XPixel headlights use RGB technology

XPixel headlights use RGB technology for sharp, colorful images that adjust to driving conditions and even create road-following "lighting carpets."

They can signal other drivers with light patterns and help you see better in rain or fog.

First up for this tech is the Aito M9 electric SUV, a self-driving car co-developed by Huawei, showing how fast Chinese electric vehicles are pushing cool innovations like this.