Hyundai teases Bayon SUV's design
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the first design sketches of its upcoming midsize SUV, the Bayon. The new model will sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's SUV range. It is expected to be launched during this festive season. The company says that the Bayon adopts its 'Art of Steel' design philosophy, with sculpted surfaces and sharp character lines.
Design details
SUV will get split headlamp setup, LED light band
The Bayon will feature a split headlamp setup with half-split H-shaped LED DRLs on top. The main headlamp is integrated into the bumper, which also has a rugged skid plate.
Other design elements include a rising window line with a distinct kink at the C-pillar, pull-type door handles, functional roof rails, and flared wheel arches.
At the rear, the SUV will sport an LED light band mimicking its front counterpart and a prominent roof spoiler.
Interior layout
Car will feature layered dashboard with twin connected screens
The interior of the Bayon will be similar to that of the new fourth-gen i20.
It will feature a layered dashboard with a twin connected screen setup and a central dropdown panel for HVAC controls.
The model will also come with physical dials and knobs, steering-mounted paddle shifters, and a wireless charging pad at the base of its vertically oriented center console.
Performance specs
Will be powered by 1.5-liter petrol engine
The Bayon is likely to be powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which also powers the Creta.
The engine will come with manual and CVT gearbox options. It will also be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, making it Hyundai's first model over four meters long to run on CNG.
The Bayon is expected to be priced between ₹9-14 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale this festive season.