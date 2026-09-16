Hyundai teases Bayon SUV's design

The Bayon will feature a split headlamp setup with half-split H-shaped LED DRLs on top. The main headlamp is integrated into the bumper, which also has a rugged skid plate.

Other design elements include a rising window line with a distinct kink at the C-pillar, pull-type door handles, functional roof rails, and flared wheel arches.

At the rear, the SUV will sport an LED light band mimicking its front counterpart and a prominent roof spoiler.