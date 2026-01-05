Next Article
Hyundai bumps up prices by 0.6%, but offers big savings on 2025 stock
Auto
Starting January 1, 2026, Hyundai cars are a bit pricier—up by an average of 0.6% thanks to rising material costs.
But if you're eyeing a new ride, there's a silver lining: Hyundai is offering benefits up to ₹1.69 lakh on select models from the 2025 batch until January 31 or while stocks last.
What's included and who gets it?
The biggest savings are on the Exter (up to ₹1,69,209 off), with solid deals also on the Aura (₹1,06,465) and discounts varying for i20, Grand i10 Nios, Verna and Alcazar.
To snag these perks, just take a test drive between January 1-31—but note: Venue and Creta aren't included in this deal, and it doesn't apply in Tamil Nadu.