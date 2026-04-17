Hyundai debuts N-Performance parts for Ioniq 5 N, Elantra N
Auto
Hyundai just rolled out new N Performance Parts for the Ioniq 5 N and Elantra N, letting fans level up both the look and feel of their rides.
These upgrades are hitting select US dealerships, as Hyundai aims to make its N brand stand out for high-performance vibes.
Alcantara wheel and Elantra N upgrades
You get options like an Alcantara steering wheel (for that sporty, premium touch) on both models.
Elantra N owners can also go for a carbon-fiber rear wing, side mirrors, and sleek 19-inch forged alloy wheels.
Hyundai says more parts are coming throughout the year and beyond. Joon Park from the company shared they're listening closely to what enthusiasts want.