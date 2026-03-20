Hyundai Exter facelift launched in India: Check variant-wise features

Hyundai just dropped the refreshed Exter, starting at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). With new looks, more features, and a competitive starting price of ₹5.79 lakh, it's aiming to stay a top pick for city drivers and young buyers. Bookings are open for just ₹11,000.

What is new? The facelift brings a bold mesh grille, updated bumpers, diamond-cut alloys, and two cool new colors: Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte.

Step inside for a navy-gray vibe with a 3D carbon dash, sporty D-cut steering wheel, metal pedals, dual-tone upholstery upgrades, plus handy Type-C ports.

Engine options and safety features You get a peppy 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp) with both manual and AMT gearboxes or opt for CNG if you want to save on fuel costs.

Safety is solid: six airbags and electronic stability control are standard across all variants, plus there's a segment-first dashcam and Bluelink connectivity.