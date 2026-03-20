Hyundai Exter facelift launched in India: Check variant-wise features
Hyundai just dropped the refreshed Exter, starting at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
With new looks, more features, and a competitive starting price of ₹5.79 lakh, it's aiming to stay a top pick for city drivers and young buyers.
Bookings are open for just ₹11,000.
What is new?
The facelift brings a bold mesh grille, updated bumpers, diamond-cut alloys, and two cool new colors: Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte.
Step inside for a navy-gray vibe with a 3D carbon dash, sporty D-cut steering wheel, metal pedals, dual-tone upholstery upgrades, plus handy Type-C ports.
Engine options and safety features
You get a peppy 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp) with both manual and AMT gearboxes or opt for CNG if you want to save on fuel costs.
Safety is solid: six airbags and electronic stability control are standard across all variants, plus there's a segment-first dashcam and Bluelink connectivity.
Boot space and overall pricing
With 391-liter of boot space (petrol variants), the Exter is roomy enough for road trips or college hauls.
The Exter lineup is said to include more than 45 advanced safety features overall, with about 30 safety features standard across variants and six airbags and electronic stability control available across the range.
Priced from ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter is competitively positioned in the sub-4m segment.