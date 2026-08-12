Hyundai Exter Knight SUV debuts in India at ₹8L
What's the story
Hyundai has added a new member to its Exter family with the launch of the Exter Knight in India. The car, which comes at an introductory price of ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), is a black-themed variant of the compact SUV. It offers cosmetic changes without altering any underlying mechanicals of the vehicle.
Value proposition
Hyundai Exter Knight joins the brand's Knight range
The Knight is priced slightly higher than its standard variants, making it an affordable option for those who want the regular Exter's practicality with a more distinctive road presence.
Hyundai has sold over one lakh units of its Knight range across various models since its introduction in 2022.
The new Exter Knight comes with a host of cosmetic upgrades that enhance its sporty look without any mechanical changes.
Design
The SUV features darkened accents and exclusive badging
The Exter Knight sports matte black Hyundai and Exter badges, dark gray front and rear bumper garnishes, dark gray side sill garnish, exclusive Knight badging, and 15-inch black alloy wheels with red-painted front brake calipers.
Lower variants get dark gray styled steel wheels.
The rear also carries forward the black theme with black badging and darkened exterior accents.
Interior
It gets a new all-black theme
The Exter Knight gets a new all-black interior theme with brass-colored accents on the dashboard and cabin.
It also comes with exclusive black semi-fabric seat upholstery, amber footwell ambient lighting, and a black D-cut steering wheel on select variants.
Despite these cosmetic changes, the feature list remains similar to the regular Exter model.
Engine specifications
Fueled by petrol and CNG powertrains
The Exter Knight is powered by Hyundai's familiar 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. Buyers can opt for a five-speed manual or Smart Auto AMT transmission.
Hyundai is also offering the Knight with its 1.2-liter Hy-CNG Duo powertrain coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.
The SUV comes in four variants: HX 6 Knight, HX 6 Knight AMT, HX 6 Knight Bi-fuel CNG, and the top-end HX 10 Knight AMT model.