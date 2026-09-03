Hyundai fast-tracks HE1i India launch to late 2026, Tarun Garg

Hyundai is fast-tracking the launch of its compact electric SUV, codenamed HE1i, now set to arrive in India by late 2026 instead of March 2027.

The news was confirmed by Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India's managing director and CEO, in an interaction with Autocar Professional, while the company had earlier revealed the original March 2027 debut plan during its 2026 CEO Investor Day.