Hyundai fast-tracks HE1i India launch to late 2026, Tarun Garg
Hyundai is fast-tracking the launch of its compact electric SUV, codenamed HE1i, now set to arrive in India by late 2026 instead of March 2027.
The news was confirmed by Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India's managing director and CEO, in an interaction with Autocar Professional, while the company had earlier revealed the original March 2027 debut plan during its 2026 CEO Investor Day.
HE1i to use Svolt cells initially
To avoid delays, the first HE1i units will use battery cells from Svolt until local partner Exide can start production (expected after March 2027).
Built on Hyundai's E-GMP (K) platform, like the Inster EV, the HE1i will offer standard and long-range versions with a next-generation infotainment system and Level 2 assisted driving.
Made at Hyundai's Tamil Nadu plant, it will go head-to-head with Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.