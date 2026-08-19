Hyundai gives Tucson SUV a radical makeover for 2027
By Mudit Dube
Aug 19, 2026 11:40 am
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the latest generation of its compact SUV, the Tucson. The new model is a major departure from its predecessor, sporting a boxy look and prominent fender flares. A full-width lighting bar runs across both ends of the car, while angular headlights and taillights give it a modern touch.
Interior aesthetics
2027 Tucson features large touchscreen display at center of dashboard
The interior of the 2027 Tucson follows a trend seen in many of its competitors, featuring a large touchscreen display at the center of the dashboard.
The rounded center console, two-spoke steering wheel, and orange accents on the dashboard create a unique atmosphere inside.
However, Hyundai has not yet revealed any information about potential powertrains for this new model.