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Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai gives Tucson SUV a radical makeover for 2027
Hyundai gives Tucson SUV a radical makeover for 2027
The car gets a boxy look

Hyundai gives Tucson SUV a radical makeover for 2027

By Mudit Dube
Aug 19, 2026
11:40 am
What's the story

Hyundai has unveiled the latest generation of its compact SUV, the Tucson. The new model is a major departure from its predecessor, sporting a boxy look and prominent fender flares. A full-width lighting bar runs across both ends of the car, while angular headlights and taillights give it a modern touch.

Interior aesthetics

2027 Tucson features large touchscreen display at center of dashboard

The interior of the 2027 Tucson follows a trend seen in many of its competitors, featuring a large touchscreen display at the center of the dashboard.

The rounded center console, two-spoke steering wheel, and orange accents on the dashboard create a unique atmosphere inside.

However, Hyundai has not yet revealed any information about potential powertrains for this new model.

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