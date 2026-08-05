Hyundai India links 2,000+ critical machines to industrial data network

The company is using IoT-enabled equipment, machine learning, and AI to track hundreds of production details live on dashboards.

With tools like AI-powered crack detection and smart lighting, downtime is down and quality is up.

Plus, Hyundai's workers are getting trained with AR and VR modules to keep up with these high-tech changes.

Fun fact: They roll out a new car every 30 seconds and have built more than 13.5 million vehicles so far!