Hyundai India links 2,000+ critical machines to industrial data network
Hyundai India said more than 2,000 critical machines across its operations are now connected through an industrial data network.
This upgrade means the factories can spot problems early, automate quality checks, and make quick decisions on the go, all part of Hyundai's push for smarter, more efficient manufacturing as it celebrates 30 years in India.
Hyundai tracks production with IoT AI
The company is using IoT-enabled equipment, machine learning, and AI to track hundreds of production details live on dashboards.
With tools like AI-powered crack detection and smart lighting, downtime is down and quality is up.
Plus, Hyundai's workers are getting trained with AR and VR modules to keep up with these high-tech changes.
Fun fact: They roll out a new car every 30 seconds and have built more than 13.5 million vehicles so far!