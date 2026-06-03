Hyundai launches 2 2026 Tucson Hybrid front-wheel-drive models at $32,550 Auto Jun 03, 2026

Hyundai just rolled out two new front-wheel-drive Tucson Hybrid models for 2026, bringing the starting price down to $32,550.

That's $1,500 less than the all-wheel-drive versions, making it a stronger contender against hybrid SUVs like Toyota's RAV4 and Honda's CR-V.

It's still a bit pricier than Kia's Sportage Hybrid, but the gap is pretty small.