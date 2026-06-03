Hyundai launches 2 2026 Tucson Hybrid front-wheel-drive models at $32,550
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Hyundai just rolled out two new front-wheel-drive Tucson Hybrid models for 2026, bringing the starting price down to $32,550.
That's $1,500 less than the all-wheel-drive versions, making it a stronger contender against hybrid SUVs like Toyota's RAV4 and Honda's CR-V.
It's still a bit pricier than Kia's Sportage Hybrid, but the gap is pretty small.
Tucson 1.6L turbo, Night Edition $44,175
Under the hood, the Tucson Hybrid packs a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with 231hp and 367Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic.
There's also a cool new Night Edition trim starting at $44,175: think blacked-out wheels and accents plus premium touches like a heads-up display and a Bose audio system.