Hyundai launches Bayon in India from ₹9.99L with 1.5L petrol

Hyundai's new Bayon SUV has just dropped in India, starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Slotted between the Creta and Venue, it's aimed at buyers looking for something fresh this festive season.

The Bayon packs a 1.5-liter petrol engine with both manual and automatic options, and bookings are already live for anyone wanting to lock in their ride before deliveries kick off during the festivities.