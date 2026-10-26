Hyundai launches Bayon in India from ₹9.99L with 1.5L petrol
Hyundai's new Bayon SUV has just dropped in India, starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Slotted between the Creta and Venue, it's aimed at buyers looking for something fresh this festive season.
The Bayon packs a 1.5-liter petrol engine with both manual and automatic options, and bookings are already live for anyone wanting to lock in their ride before deliveries kick off during the festivities.
Book online or offline with ₹11,000
You can book the Bayon online through Hyundai's website or at any authorized dealership by paying a token amount of ₹11,000.
Online booking is pretty straightforward (just fill out your details and pick your preferred dealer), while offline lets you chat with staff about variants and payment plans.
Deliveries are set to start around the festive season but may vary depending on your chosen variant or color, so staying in touch with your dealer for updates is a good idea.