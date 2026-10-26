Hyundai launches Bayon SUV today with bookings at ₹11,000
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Hyundai is rolling out its new Bayon SUV today, slotting it right between the Venue and Creta in its lineup.
Competing with cars like Maruti Suzuki models, the Bayon is now open for bookings at ₹11,000, and deliveries are planned for the festive season.
Bayon debuts Hyundai's AI voice assistant
The Bayon stands out with split headlamps, sleek LED daytime lights, bold wheel arches, and unique tail lamps.
Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch displays, and Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, accelerated by NVIDIA.
Under the hood is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (115hp), plus over 80 safety features, including Level 2 ADAS, and Hyundai's first AI voice assistant for a smarter drive.