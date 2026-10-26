Hyundai launches Bayon SUV with generative AI after 3-year hiatus
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Hyundai just dropped the Bayon SUV, its first new model here in three years.
The Bayon is designed for tech-loving drivers, offering features like an in-built generative artificial intelligence voice assistant and other connected technologies.
Hyundai hopes this launch will help boost its midsize SUV sales and complement its popular Creta.
Bayon runs on 115hp petrol
The Bayon runs on a 115hp petrol engine. A CNG version is coming in January.
It's set to compete with the Tata Sierra and Renault Duster as Hyundai plans to roll out seven new models by 2030, aiming to win back market share from rivals like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Despite slower domestic sales lately, Hyundai saw a solid 16.4% growth in exports in FY26, so it is clearly not slowing down globally.