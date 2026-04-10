Hyundai launches Ioniq in China with Earth and Venus

Earth rugged, Venus sporty concept designs

The Earth Concept brings rugged vibes with a matte finish, big glass panels for better views, and rear suicide doors, plus a huge central screen that blends into the dash.

Meanwhile, the Venus Concept goes sporty with its gold paint job, Lamborghini-like front end, sleek LED lights, gold-accented interior, and sporty seats.

Expect these designs to inspire future Ioniq EVs in China.