Hyundai launches Ioniq in China with Earth and Venus
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Hyundai just kicked off its Ioniq brand in China by revealing two eye-catching concept cars: Earth (an SUV) and Venus (a high-riding sedan).
Both are part of a planet-themed series, showing off Hyundai's push for bold, futuristic electric vehicles.
Earth rugged, Venus sporty concept designs
The Earth Concept brings rugged vibes with a matte finish, big glass panels for better views, and rear suicide doors, plus a huge central screen that blends into the dash.
Meanwhile, the Venus Concept goes sporty with its gold paint job, Lamborghini-like front end, sleek LED lights, gold-accented interior, and sporty seats.
Expect these designs to inspire future Ioniq EVs in China.