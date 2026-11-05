Hyundai Motor India introduces UBI program for Bluelink connected cars
Hyundai Motor India has introduced a UBI program for eligible customers with Bluelink-connected vehicles.
Basically, if you drive safely (think smooth acceleration, careful braking, and steady speeds) you could save on your insurance renewal's own-damage premium, subject to insurer underwriting and conditions.
Your car's data gets turned into a driving score that shows how well you're doing behind the wheel.
Insurance discounts for drivers scoring 70
You can check your driving score from the last three months right in the Bluelink app if your insurance renewal is due within the next 90 days.
If you hit a score of 70 or above, sharing it with insurers like Cholamandalam MS, Go Digit, or ICICI Lombard could get you discounts on the own-damage part of your policy (though exact savings aren't listed yet).
Hyundai says this move is all about encouraging safer habits and is targeting one million cumulative connected-car sales by 2027.