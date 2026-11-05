Hyundai Motor India introduces UBI program for Bluelink connected cars

You can check your driving score from the last three months right in the Bluelink app if your insurance renewal is due within the next 90 days.

If you hit a score of 70 or above, sharing it with insurers like Cholamandalam MS, Go Digit, or ICICI Lombard could get you discounts on the own-damage part of your policy (though exact savings aren't listed yet).

Hyundai says this move is all about encouraging safer habits and is targeting one million cumulative connected-car sales by 2027.