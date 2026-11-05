Hyundai Motor India offers up to 15% off own-damage insurance
Hyundai Motor India is rolling out a new perk for eligible Bluelink-connected car owners with insurance renewals due within the next 90 days:
drive safely and you could get up to 15% off the own-damage portion of your next insurance renewal.
The company uses your driving data (no extra gadgets needed) to check if you've kept a safety score of 70 or higher and rewards you with lower premiums.
Owners can share Bluelink safety score
Your score is based on things like rapid acceleration, deceleration, and braking, speed control and idling behavior over three months.
If you're due for insurance renewal within the next 90 days, just check your score in the Bluelink app and choose to share it with insurers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance or Go Digit General Insurance through Hyundai's platform.
Besides saving money, this move also supports Hyundai's big push for more connected cars on Indian roads and encourages everyone to drive a little safer.