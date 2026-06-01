Hyundai Motor India posts 9.1% May domestic sales growth
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Hyundai Motor India had a solid May, selling 47,837 cars in the country, a 9.1% increase over last year.
With exports at 13,300 units, its total sales hit 61,137 for the month.
Looking at April and May together, Hyundai's domestic sales are up 13% compared to last year.
Tarun Garg plans new electrified models
Hyundai's popular SUVs like Creta, Alcazar, Venue, and Exter played a big role in this growth.
Tarun Garg (MD and CEO) says it is planning to keep the momentum going with fresh models and electrified offerings.