Hyundai Motor India posts 9.1% May domestic sales growth Auto Jun 01, 2026

Hyundai Motor India had a solid May, selling 47,837 cars in the country, a 9.1% increase over last year.

With exports at 13,300 units, its total sales hit 61,137 for the month.

Looking at April and May together, Hyundai's domestic sales are up 13% compared to last year.