Hyundai mulls hybrid-only lineup, Hyundai Australia CEO calls move inevitable

Four Hyundai models remain gasoline-only

Right now, Hyundai still has four models that run only on gasoline: Kona, Elantra N, Santa Cruz, and Venue.

Unlike Toyota, they haven't launched any hybrid-only cars yet. Instead, they've been offering lots of options (hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and EVs) all alongside their traditional engines.

The article suggests bigger models like Sonata or Santa Fe might go hybrid-only first, but said affordable gasoline cars could stick around a bit longer depending on what fits best in their lineup.