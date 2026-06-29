Hyundai mulls hybrid-only lineup, Hyundai Australia CEO calls move inevitable
Hyundai is seriously considering dropping regular gasoline engines for hybrids in its main lineup, inspired by Toyota's big wins with cars like the Camry and RAV4.
Gavin Donaldson, Hyundai Australia's CEO, called the move to hybrids and EVs "inevitable" and gave a nod to Toyota's "exceptionally well" strategy, hinting that Hyundai could soon follow suit.
Four Hyundai models remain gasoline-only
Right now, Hyundai still has four models that run only on gasoline: Kona, Elantra N, Santa Cruz, and Venue.
Unlike Toyota, they haven't launched any hybrid-only cars yet. Instead, they've been offering lots of options (hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and EVs) all alongside their traditional engines.
The article suggests bigger models like Sonata or Santa Fe might go hybrid-only first, but said affordable gasoline cars could stick around a bit longer depending on what fits best in their lineup.