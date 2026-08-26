Hyundai's flagship SUV borrows a feature from Rolls-Royce

The High Roof variant is a unique addition to the Palisade lineup, giving an extra 240mm of headroom.

The exterior features a body-colored extended roof with metallic highlights, black window surrounds, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it comes with pop-out LED reading lights, climate control panel, AC vents, and a star-studded roof pattern reminiscent of Rolls-Royce models for an ultra-luxurious feel.