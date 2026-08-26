Hyundai's flagship SUV borrows a feature from Rolls-Royce
What's the story
Hyundai has launched a new variant of its flagship SUV, the Palisade, in South Korea. The 2027 model year comes with several updates, including a new High Roof variant. The latter is the most luxurious version in the lineup and is priced from KRW 72,440,000 ($52,300). It offers an extended roof for more headroom while keeping within height restrictions for underground parking and other facilities.
Unique addition
The high roof variant offers an ultra-luxurious experience
The High Roof variant is a unique addition to the Palisade lineup, giving an extra 240mm of headroom.
The exterior features a body-colored extended roof with metallic highlights, black window surrounds, and 21-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, it comes with pop-out LED reading lights, climate control panel, AC vents, and a star-studded roof pattern reminiscent of Rolls-Royce models for an ultra-luxurious feel.
Luxury amenities
It provides a rear-seat entertainment screen as standard
The new Palisade High Roof also comes with a 21.4-inch screen for rear-seat entertainment, as standard.
The VIP Package 2 option adds plush floor mats and a multi-function console for second-row passengers.
This includes an air purifier, dual wireless charging pads, as well as heated and cooled cup holders to enhance the overall luxury experience of this SUV.
Specifications
The SUV measures up to 5,090mm in length
The Palisade continues to measure up to 5,090mm in length and 1,980mm in width, with a height of up to 2,005mm (High Roof) and a wheelbase of up to 2,970mm.
Depending on the trim level, it gets Preview Electronically Controlled Suspension that automatically adjusts suspension characteristics using front camera and navigation data.
This system enhances ride comfort by adapting to road conditions in real time.
Engine choices
It is backed by a choice of 2 powertrain options
The 2027 Hyundai Palisade is available with a choice of two powertrains: a 2.5-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 281hp and a strong hybrid system with a total output of 334hp.
Both engine options come with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, giving customers flexibility in performance and handling based on their preferences and driving conditions.