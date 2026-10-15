Hyundai plans 4 Indian EVs by 2029 with $6.2b investment
Hyundai just announced it's launching four electric vehicles in India by 2029, showing how serious it is about the country's EV scene.
To make this happen, Hyundai plans to invest $6.2 billion in technology and research through 2032, with a big focus on battery development and partnerships.
Hyundai engages Exide Industries on batteries
Part of the plan includes discussing engagement with Exide Industries on battery-related opportunities and working closely with seven Indian institutions to push forward battery technology and electrification.
Hyundai has also opened a new plant in Pune, something it says highlights its commitment to the growing industry and creating jobs in India.
As Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, put it, "The inauguration of our Pune plant marks the beginning of HMIL's next chapter of growth in India."