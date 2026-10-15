Hyundai plans 4 Indian EVs by 2029 with $6.2b investment

Part of the plan includes discussing engagement with Exide Industries on battery-related opportunities and working closely with seven Indian institutions to push forward battery technology and electrification.

Hyundai has also opened a new plant in Pune, something it says highlights its commitment to the growing industry and creating jobs in India.

As Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, put it, "The inauguration of our Pune plant marks the beginning of HMIL's next chapter of growth in India."