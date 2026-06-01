Hyundai posts 47,837 May domestic sales while Bajaj hits 393,204
Hyundai and Bajaj Auto both had a strong month, with sales jumping compared to last year.
Hyundai sold 47,837 cars in India (up 9%) and hit a total of 61,137 units when exports were added.
Bajaj Auto saw an even bigger leap: total sales grew by 18% to reach 393,204 units for May.
Hyundai April-May domestic sales rise 13%
Hyundai's domestic sales for April-May climbed 13%, hitting nearly 100,000 units.
Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, called it a "Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well, achieving domestic sales of 47,837 units with 9.1% y-o-y growth and total sales of 61,137 units with 4.1% y-o-y growth.
In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26,"
Bajaj Auto's exports of its products overall soared by 30%, and their commercial vehicle exports shot up by a massive 65%.
Overall, Bajaj's combined sales across all categories reached over 460,000 units (a solid 20% increase from last year)