Hyundai posts 47,837 May domestic sales while Bajaj hits 393,204

Hyundai April-May domestic sales rise 13%

Hyundai's domestic sales for April-May climbed 13%, hitting nearly 100,000 units.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, called it a "Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well, achieving domestic sales of 47,837 units with 9.1% y-o-y growth and total sales of 61,137 units with 4.1% y-o-y growth.

In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26,"

Bajaj Auto's exports of its products overall soared by 30%, and their commercial vehicle exports shot up by a massive 65%.

Overall, Bajaj's combined sales across all categories reached over 460,000 units (a solid 20% increase from last year)