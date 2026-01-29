Hyundai pulls the plug on Santa Cruz after slow sales

What's next? Bigger trucks and market shakeups

Hyundai's shifting gears to build a bigger, tougher mid-size pickup (and an SUV version) to take on heavyweights like the Toyota 4Runner.

These new rides are set for US production by 2029 and should hit roads in 2030.

For now, compact truck fans might find some deals as dealers clear out old stock—but with Santa Cruz gone, affordable options shrink and Ford Maverick gets even more room to shine.