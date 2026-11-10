Hyundai raises Grand i10 Nios prices up to ₹6,000
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Hyundai has raised the prices of its Grand i10 Nios hatchback by up to ₹6,000.
The biggest jump hits the Magna CNG MT and Sportz CNG MT variants, now at ₹7.32 lakh and ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you're eyeing these versions, that's something to keep in mind.
Base era MT price steady ₹5.59L
Good news: The base Era gasoline MT variant holds steady at ₹5.59 lakh. Other trims see a smaller hike of ₹4,700, so overall pricing now ranges from ₹5.59 lakh to ₹8.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
Even with these changes, the Grand i10 Nios keeps its spot as a strong contender among entry-level premium hatchbacks like Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Alto, plus it still packs that rare 1.2-liter 4-cylinder engine at this price point!