Hyundai recalls more than 96,000 Tucson SUVs for dashboard bug
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Hyundai is recalling more than 96,000 Tucson SUVs from the 2025 and 2026 models because of a dashboard display bug.
The glitch makes the instrument panel randomly reboot while driving, which can hide important information like your speed or fuel level, a definite safety concern.
Hybrid versions are also affected.
Hyundai traces fault to HUD wiring
The issue popped up after a customer complaint last July, leading Hyundai to trace it back to an intermittent connection issue in the head-up display wiring.
Thankfully, there have not been any crashes or injuries linked to this problem.
Owners will be asked to visit dealerships for a software update, and an over-the-air fix is in the works for later on.