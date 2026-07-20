This Hyundai app gives you access to 30,000 EV-charging points

The extensive network of charging points offers access within an average radius of 25km across India.

This includes key highways like Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru.

The move is aimed at making long-distance travel easier for EV owners by ensuring that they can find a charging station within a short distance no matter where they are in the country.