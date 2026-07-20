This Hyundai app gives you access to 30,000 EV-charging points
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a major upgrade to its myHyundai app. The platform now provides access to over 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country. This makes it one of India's largest integrated charging networks on a single platform. The network has been established through partnerships with various Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and service providers.
Network reach
Charging stations available within an average radius of 25km
The extensive network of charging points offers access within an average radius of 25km across India.
This includes key highways like Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru.
The move is aimed at making long-distance travel easier for EV owners by ensuring that they can find a charging station within a short distance no matter where they are in the country.
App features
App open to all EV owners
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of HMIL, emphasized the importance of the myHyundai app in empowering EV users.
He said that through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on this platform, they are providing one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform.
The app is open to all EV owners regardless of their vehicle brand, which highlights HMIL's commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem for electric vehicles in India.
Expansion strategy
HMIL plans to triple its own charging stations by 2030
HMIL also plans to significantly expand its own charging infrastructure.
The company currently has 183 DC fast-charging stations across 105 cities and plans to increase this number more than threefold by 2030.
These stations offer DC fast-charging capacities between 60kW and 240kW.
All HMIL-owned DC fast-charging stations are accessible to EV users of all brands through the myHyundai app, making it a convenient solution for all electric vehicle owners in India.
User benefits
Features of the myHyundai app
The myHyundai app also provides a range of services for users, including locating charging stations, navigating to them, booking slots in advance, and making digital payments.
HMIL has strategically placed its charging stations at prominent city and highway locations near eateries and food outlets. This way, EV owners can take a break or grab a meal while their vehicles are being charged.
Usage statistics
Over 3L users have accessed charging services
HMIL has revealed that over three lakh EV users have used its charging services via the myHyundai app.
Together, they have drawn over 50 lakh kWh of energy from this network.
This usage between January 2023 and June 2026 has helped save an estimated 3.5 million kg of CO2 emissions, further highlighting the positive environmental impact of HMIL's initiatives.