Hyundai says future EVs could include engine sounds and vibrations
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Hyundai is giving its future electric cars a twist: they could come with richer ICE-inspired sounds and vibrations in the car.
Announced by Hyundai's global research and development head, Manfred Harrer, this feature aims to make driving its EVs more fun and familiar, especially for people who miss that classic engine vibe.
Hyundai's upgraded IMA promises faster charging
This new experience could launch with Hyundai's next Ioniq 5 in 2028, thanks to its upgraded Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA).
The platform also promises faster charging, better efficiency, and support for everything from daily drivers to sporty N models, so there is something for everyone looking to go electric without losing that engaging drive.