Hyundai cars to become costlier in India from September
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1% on its entire vehicle range, effective September 2026. The company said the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. This decision comes in response to rising input and commodity costs, increased operational expenses, as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.
Cost management
Hyundai trying to optimize costs, absorb cost escalations
Despite the price hike, Hyundai Motor India has said it is still trying to optimize costs and absorb cost escalations.
The company wants to minimize the impact on customers as much as possible.
However, due to persistent cost pressures, it has been forced to pass on part of these increased costs through this marginal price revision.
Industry trend
Maruti Suzuki also announced a price hike
Hyundai's decision comes after India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced a price hike across its Arena and Nexa lineup from August 2026.
This was the company's second price revision this year after a similar move in June.
The increase varies by model and variant, ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹30,000 across the portfolio.
Q1 results
Hyundai's financial performance in Q1 FY27
In the first quarter of FY2027, Hyundai Motor India reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹888.6 crore, down from ₹1,369.2 crore in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from operations also fell 0.5% to ₹16,334.6 crore from ₹16,412.9 crore a year ago.
Total expenses rose 4.2% year-on-year to ₹15,407.4 crore, outpacing revenue growth and impacting overall profitability during the quarter.