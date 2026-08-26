Hyundai to launch 26 cars in India by 2030

Hyundai's global vehicle launch strategy is divided into different markets.

Out of the planned more than 100 global launches and refreshes through 2030, 58 are earmarked for North America, 49 for South Korea, 41 for Europe, 26 for India, and 22 for China.

The company also plans to increase its India factories' production capacity by an additional 320,000 vehicles per year by the end of this decade.