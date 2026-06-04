Hyundai to launch 1st mass-market dedicated EV from Chennai 2026
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Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first mass-market dedicated EV, along with another new model, from its Chennai plant in 2026.
The company wants to turn Tamil Nadu into its main EV hub and broaden affordable EV offerings in India.
Hyundai plans chargers, local parts, training
To make EVs practical, Hyundai plans to roll out high-capacity chargers across big cities and transit routes over the next 2-3 years.
It is also localizing key parts for EVs in Tamil Nadu.
Plus, Hyundai and the state government are teaming up on a skill program starting December 2027 to help local youth get ready for global jobs.